The department of international relations and co-operation has an estimated budget of R497m to host G20 meetings from December to November 2025.
Morero upbeat about fixing Joburg infrastructure before Ramaphosa hosts G20 leaders
Image: Freddy Mvundla/Sinesipho Schrieber
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is confident the metro can “step up” and fix dilapidated infrastructure before President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts world leaders in the city as he takes over the G20 leadership for 2025.
Ramaphosa will take over the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum, on December 1. The G20 is made up of 19 countries including China, France, Germany, UK and Russia.
Speaking at a council meeting on Wednesday, Morero assured councillors the municipality would address infrastructure issues before the summit.
“The City of Johannesburg together with the City of Tshwane are co-hosts of the G20. When it arrives we should make sure all issues about infrastructure, at least we have stepped up and made sure that our infrastructure can handle the challenges Johannesburg is faced with,” he said.
The department of international relations and co-operation has an estimated budget of R497m to host G20 meetings from December to November 2025.
