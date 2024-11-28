"I would have rather stayed where I was because now my furniture is destroyed and I need to start from scratch. This basically means the festive hype is over [for me], and I need use the money I saved to get my house in order."
The building, which has been in existence for three years, is a government housing initiative to cater for individuals who earn too little to qualify for a bond from the banks but earn more than the threshold to be eligible for RDP houses.
The mayor of Rand West city local municipality William Matsheke said 220 houses were destroyed in Toekomsrus and 400 flats in Greenfields.
He said they were finalising the accommodation of those who have been displaced. "This tornado was extremely devastating," he said.
The nearby Umphakathi Mall, which was hit by the tornado, remained closedyesterday. Boxer supermarket is one of the stores that were badly affected as the ceiling collapsed on shoppers, injuring some..
The store's brand manager Ephraim Ntlangoe said it will take them at least nine weeks to reopen. We will keep safe the stock that was not damaged and our permanent employees will still get paid as they will be helping us with cleaning and packing until we open," said Ntlangoe.
SowetanLIVE
I saw geysers flying – tornado survivor
Bleak Xmas for affected Randfontein residents
Image: Antonio Muchave
A Randfontein resident who was caught up in the tornado that tore through the area on Wednesday says he saw geysers and corrugated iron sheets flying in the air as people screamed amid the chaos.
"I was terrified by what I saw but watching my neighbours screaming and trying to run down the stairs traumatised me," said the resident who did not want to be identified.
On Thursday morning, some of the residents were throwing away their damaged furniture and food as the tornado left destruction in its wake.
At Greenfields, a residential complex, 400 flats were destroyed.
Kenneth Classen, who moved into the flats in September, said he wished he had not left the RDP house had been renting as the the tornado has affected his finances now.
He said the body corporate must compensate them for what they lost in the tornado because they pay rent. "We had to arrange our own transport to move some of the belongings that were not damaged. We are left wondering if they (body corporate) will compensate us for our damaged furniture since we are paying rent," said Classen.
"I would have rather stayed where I was because now my furniture is destroyed and I need to start from scratch. This basically means the festive hype is over [for me], and I need use the money I saved to get my house in order."
The building, which has been in existence for three years, is a government housing initiative to cater for individuals who earn too little to qualify for a bond from the banks but earn more than the threshold to be eligible for RDP houses.
The mayor of Rand West city local municipality William Matsheke said 220 houses were destroyed in Toekomsrus and 400 flats in Greenfields.
He said they were finalising the accommodation of those who have been displaced. "This tornado was extremely devastating," he said.
The nearby Umphakathi Mall, which was hit by the tornado, remained closedyesterday. Boxer supermarket is one of the stores that were badly affected as the ceiling collapsed on shoppers, injuring some..
The store's brand manager Ephraim Ntlangoe said it will take them at least nine weeks to reopen. We will keep safe the stock that was not damaged and our permanent employees will still get paid as they will be helping us with cleaning and packing until we open," said Ntlangoe.
SowetanLIVE
Tornado tears through city, destroys homes
'Tornado' hit parts of Randfontein
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos