Deadline to solve billing clash between Eskom, City Power extended

Disputed bill amounts to R3.4bn

28 November 2024 - 15:40
Koena Mashale Journalist
Image: Eskom's website

The deadline for the technical expert to verify the billing dispute between Eskom and City Power has been extended to December 6.

Minister of electricity spokesperson Tsakane Khambane said the extension was mutually agreed upon. The disputed bill amounts to R3.4bn.

“This extension ensures that the assessment and verification process is thorough and credible, safeguarding the integrity of the process,” Khambane said.

The South African Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) was appointed as the independent body to evaluate the bill.

“SANEDI needed this extension to conduct a comprehensive review and ensure all aspects of the dispute are validated,” she said.

The new deadline follows a November 11 intervention by minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.

