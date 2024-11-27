Woman wanted for murdering husband in Free State held in Gauteng

A woman who was on the run after her husband was murdered in Botshabelo, Free State, in September was arrested in Sandton on Monday.
On September 15, Fezile Mnyobisi, 35, a teacher, was brought by his wife Hallimah Thamando Mnyobisi, 38, to hospital in a private vehicle and was declared dead on arrival. He had been stabbed more than 30 times.
“After intensive investigation by Botshabelo detectives working with the provincial investigative psychology section, three suspects were arrested after warrants of arrest were issued,” said police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.
Vusumuzi Daniel Nqele, 43, and Moeketsi Innocent Manko, 35, were arrested on November 8 for murder and conspiracy to murder. Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s brother-in-law, Abdool Thamando, 35, in Johannesburg.
It was initially stated that the wanted suspect was on the run in a black Mazda CX-5 with an unknown registration. Investigators later discovered she was travelling in a white BMW.
“On November 26 at about 4pm, the team followed information that led them to an accommodation complex in Sandton. While there they found the 38-year-old hiding at one of the luxury units. She was staying with her alleged boyfriend,” Kareli said.
