Kwaito singer L'vovo Derrango says he is not desperate to get back on stage.
Tuesday marks two years of L'vovo not getting a booking after he suffered a mild stroke in 2022.
The Newcastle-born musician, whose real name is Thokozani Ndlovu, recently received a rehabilitation robot glove to help him overcome his challenges.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TshisaLIVE, the 42-year old said he is grateful for support from those close to him. "It hasn't been a good journey as one sometimes gets depressed because of no income and the slow pace of recovery. Some days are good and some days are bad. It wasn't an easy journey," he said.
"I received a direct message from a fan telling me about a rehabilitation robot glove that has helped his parent. I can see the great work the glove is doing for me. It is helping, unlike other methods I've been using towards healing."
WATCH | Rehab robot glove helps L’vovo Derrango with stroke recovery
When asked if he's desperate to get back on stage, L'vovo said: "It is not out of desperation. I'm under the guidance of my doctors not to rush things.
"I will be looking to accept two gigs this festive season to be with people because it's been long since I got on stage."
