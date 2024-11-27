“Extensive damage has been reported and emergency services are assisting. The South African Weather Service will provide further information,” the JOC said.
'Tornado' hit parts of Randfontein
A severe storm has hit parts of Randfontein in western Gauteng and extensive damage has been reported.
The Gauteng provincial Joint Operations Centre (JOC) said reports have been received of a possible tornado that hit parts of Randfontein on Wednesday afternoon.
“Extensive damage has been reported and emergency services are assisting. The South African Weather Service will provide further information,” the JOC said.
The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
It said thunderstorms were expected to develop over the southern parts of Gauteng and the southern highveld of Mpumalanga.
“These storms are expected to produce heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail with possible large hail in places,” the weather service said.
The JOC said with the storm passing over Gauteng and weather warnings in effect until 8pm, people should avoid travel unless necessary.
This is a developing story.
