RAF spokesperson Boniswa Matshoba said this was done to protect the fund's financial resources and ensure they benefit genuine road crash victims.
“As part of its anti-fraud measures, the RAF rejected 870 fraudulent claims in the 2023/2024 financial year, 713 in 2022/2023, and 448 in 2021/2022.
“These claims were halted before being processed and finalised, preventing further financial losses,” said Matshoba.
She said the fund’s efforts aim to improve efficiency and expedite payments for legitimate claims to support road crash survivors.
One high-profile case involved Siyabulela Kima, who was recently sentenced to five years in prison by the East London regional court for submitting a fraudulent claim worth R8.3m.
“Kima falsely claimed his car crash was caused by a speeding vehicle overtaking a truck. Investigations revealed, however, that the accident occurred after Kima suffered an epileptic seizure while driving, with no second vehicle involved,” she said.
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo noted the severity of the issue.
“Fraud costs RAF money and negatively impacts service delivery to road crash victims and their families. It is a national problem that threatens the very mandate that the organisation seeks to deliver for road users,” said Lestoalo.
He added that RAF has strengthened partnerships with law enforcement agencies and government departments to verify employment and personal information, which has been instrumental in fraud detection.
“Members of the public are urged to report any suspected fraudulent activities, both internally and externally, to ensure the integrity of the claims process.
“RAF continues to enhance its anti-fraud and corruption efforts to ensure its resources are directed to legitimate claimants,” he said.
RAF clamps down fraud claims worth R65m
Image: Gallo Images
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has blocked 2,031 fraudulent claims worth about R65m.The payments were blocked over the past three years.
