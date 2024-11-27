On Tuesday, South African cereal brand, Bokomo sent shockwaves across the country when they announced they'd be discontinuing the production of their popular Maltabella porridge.
POLL | Are you sad over news of Maltabella porridge being discontinued?
Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve the loss of a breakfast icon
"Maltabella has been discontinued and is no longer available. We understand it’s disappointing and we appreciate your interest.Please feel free to check our website for some great alternatives. If you need help finding something similar, we’re happy to assist," Bokomo said.
Taking to social media, some consumers expressed their disappointment with the news and even named other cereals, who they would have preferred to be discontinued.
