MEC finds expired food during inspection of spazas

Blitz follow another deaths two local children

27 November 2024 - 07:00
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo -Ralehoko during her Spaza-Shops inspection in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo -Ralehoko during her Spaza-Shops inspection in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Following the deaths of two children from suspected food poisoning within two days of each other, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted an inspection of spaza shops in Diepkloof, Soweto, yesterday.

She was accompanied by members of the mayoral committee from the City of Johannesburg, food inspectors and home affairs officials to check expiry dates and labelling on the food items; compliance in terms of environmental health and store registration; and whether migrant spaza shop owners and workers were documented.

After visiting five spaza shops, they found a shipping container that is divided into two rooms with a ceiling board. One room serves as a bedroom that has a stand made of cool drink crates. It also has a pot used for cooking, two cups and dishes and a washing line. The other part serves as a shop.

Three undocumented foreign nationals were taken in by home affairs after the inspection. .

In one of the spaza shops inspected, expired food was found, leading to the shop's closure. A butchery with falling ceiling was also shut down after it was found to be selling food.

Acting chief director for health protection Refilwe Mokgetle said they were not happy with what they found during the inspection. 

“We have closed two shops because they are operated by foreign nationals without [immigration] papers. The ceilings in the shops are falling. Home affairs is with us and they have taken the ones that are illegal ... three of them will be taken to police station,” said Mokgetle.

Reacting to the closures, residents said they’d rather walk 20 minutes to Diepkloof Square to buy whatever they needed. “We never thought this would happen to us. Two deaths are enough for us to close them down. We will now go to the Square if we need to buy bread and other things. It’s the burden we are willing to carry. They should take their things and leave peacefully," said resident Daphney Malebjoe, 57.  

Dimakatso Setshedi, 43, said:  “As the community we cannot keep quiet anymore.” 

Despite the authorities instructing some of the spaza owners in the area to register them and comply, residents said they must instead leave the area completely.  “They must just go ... we don’t want them to comply, they must go, ," Setshedi said.  

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: "Joining resources with the community will take a step further in fighting the issue of food poisoning. It cannot be the government alone dealing with the issue of illegal trading in our communities. We urge parents to tell their children not to buy from these spaza shops.”

