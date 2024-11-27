MEC finds expired food during inspection of spazas

Acting chief director for health protection Refilwe Mokgetle said they were not happy with what they found during the inspection.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Following the deaths of two children from suspected food poisoning within two days of each other, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted an inspection of spaza shops in Diepkloof, Soweto, yesterday.
She was accompanied by members of the mayoral committee from the City of Johannesburg, food inspectors and home affairs officials to check expiry dates and labelling on the food items; compliance in terms of environmental health and store registration; and whether migrant spaza shop owners and workers were documented.
After visiting five spaza shops, they found a shipping container that is divided into two rooms with a ceiling board. One room serves as a bedroom that has a stand made of cool drink crates. It also has a pot used for cooking, two cups and dishes and a washing line. The other part serves as a shop.
Three undocumented foreign nationals were taken in by home affairs after the inspection. .
In one of the spaza shops inspected, expired food was found, leading to the shop's closure. A butchery with falling ceiling was also shut down after it was found to be selling food.
