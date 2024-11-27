News

Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute

27 November 2024 - 09:39
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.

Police have opened a case of murder and a search has been launched for the suspect, who is on the run. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a domestic dispute.

“The suspect fled the scene. Emergency medical services were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.

TimesLIVE

Woman on the run after husband is stabbed 30 times to death

Free State police believe a woman who has been on the run since September is the mastermind behind the death of her husband, who was found stabbed ...
News
1 week ago

German tourist 'stabbed in the face’ on Table Mountain National Park trail

A German tourist has emerged as one of the latest victims of crime after being robbed and stabbed in the face in Table Mountain National Park.
News
1 day ago

Man who killed girlfriend over lobola money sentenced to life imprisonment

A security guard who killed his partner after finding out that she spent the money he had been saving to pay lobola for her has been handed a life ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter