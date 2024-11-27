Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
Police have opened a case of murder and a search has been launched for the suspect, who is on the run.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a domestic dispute.
“The suspect fled the scene. Emergency medical services were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.
Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute
