KZN police discover house used to manufacture illicit hair products

Four people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after KwaZulu-Natal police discovered a house used as a factory to manufacture illicit and counterfeit hair products in Somerset Place in Farningham Ridge, Pinetown.
According to police, two suspects who are undocumented foreign nationals were found hiding in a ceiling.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the house is owned by a foreign national pastor who has a church in Umbilo.
He said police were following up on information about a flow bin reported stolen in Westmead on Sunday.
Netshiunda said intelligence led police to a house in Somerset Place where the stolen flow bin was recovered.
“During the search, police found the house was being used to manufacture hair products. Initial investigation revealed the bar codes on the products are of a different product from a North American country. Two undocumented foreign nationals were found hiding in a ceiling and were arrested. Two women, one a foreign national, were also arrested,” he said.
Netshiunda said the pastor's vehicle, branded with photographs of himself and his wife and pictures of hair products, was found parked in the yard.
He said police also found invoices indicating the hair products have been sold to renowned wholesalers, retail stores and hair salons, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The suspects, aged between 34 and 37, are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
