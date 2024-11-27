News

Differently-abled dancers make magic on the dance floor

'BODY MOVES festival a chance for us to come together'

By Ihsaan Haffejee - 27 November 2024 - 07:29
Gugu Dlamini in her wheelchair performing a scene from Bells and Sirens 2 with fellow dancers Jabulani Vilakazi, Keaoleboga Seodigeng and Thapelo Kotlolo.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

Dancers living with disabilities took centre stage at a recent dancing festival to showcase that being differently-abled does not mean they can't make magic happen on the dance floor.

Lethabo Shai, one of the dancers living with a disability who participated in the third edition of the BODY MOVES International Inclusive Dance Festival in Johannesburg, said it was important to create inclusive spaces for all body types in the arts. “I just love dancing because it makes me so happyThis year’s festival gave me an unforgettable experience and a great learning opportunity,” she said.

Organised by the Sibikwa Arts Centre, this year’s festival featured dancers from across the country and the United Kingdom. The events started in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday and continued in Johannesburg through to Sunday. There will be performances in Cape Town until December 7.

Wheelchair-bound Gugu Dlamini is also one of the dancers who exhibited her talent at the festival.

Jabulani Vilakazi and Gugu Dlamini performed a scene from Bells and Sirens 2. Photos: Ihsaan Haffejee/ GROUNDUP
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

Sibikwa Arts Centre CEO Caryn Green believes the arts and the power of dance unite and inspire people. “This is more than just a festival. It is a chance for us to come together, collaborate and create despite the barriers of disabilities and difference,” said Green.

The weekend-long festival featured dance workshops which offered teens and young adults with disabilities, as well as their careers, the opportunity to explore expressing themselves through movement and dance.

Dancer Lethabo Shai performs a scene from Synergy during the 3rd edition of the BODY MOVES International Inclusive Dance Festival in Gauteng on Sunday.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

Local dancers and their counterparts from the UK performed two pieces. One titled Synergy highlighted the interconnectedness of people and the environment, with a focus on the impact of climate change on deaf and disabled communities.

The other, titled Bells and Sirens 2, examined the queer club culture. This piece was a reimagining of the original Bells and Sirens choreography commissioned by Sibikwa last year. It was supported by the Global Disability Innovation Hub’s UK aid funded AT2030 programme, choreographed by Thapelo Kotlolo and performed by Jabu Vilakazi and Keaoleboga Seodigeng. – GroundUp

