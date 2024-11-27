News

About 96 undocumented children detained as part of illicit miners in Stilfontein

Children suspected to be from Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho

27 November 2024 - 09:45
Image: SAPS

The North West provincial department of social development has confirmed about 96 undocumented children had been arrested and detained as part of the illicit miners in Stilfontein.

According to the department, most of the illicit miners, including the undocumented children, are suspected to originate from Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

“Based on the outcomes of the court proceedings, we seek to place all identified and legally declared undocumented children in accommodation, and provide for their basic needs while they are waiting to be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act,” said the department’s Bathembu Futshane.

Futshane said the court will, in terms of the provisions of the Child Justice Act, formally charge the children while they are placed in the safety of the department's facilities.

He said the department has identified cultural mediation to assist with translations as language was identified as a barrier. 

Futshane said the department has engaged the Zimbabwean and Mozambique embassies for the issuance of repatriation certificates and travelling documents. 

He said health services have been provided to the children and their rights have not been violated.

The department is conducting thorough assessments to determine whether the children qualify as needing care and protection.

Futshane said: “The department will continue to provide the necessary support until the repatriation process is concluded.”

