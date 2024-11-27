The Nongoma regional court has sentenced a 15-year-old boy to 43 years in jail after he robbed and killed a school principal.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the teenager robbed and killed Prince Bhekintinta High School principal Alpheus Mphumuzeni Ntuli, 61, who was reported missing on April 22 last year.
“When police were driving to a police station from Bhanganoma cottages where Ntuli lived, they spotted his vehicle on Mkhuze Road. When they approached, the suspect sped away but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”
Ntuli’s body was found dumped near a river bank under a bridge in the Odwaleni area. His body was found with wounds and bruises.
Netshiunda said the teen was traced to his home at kwaSnqandi in the Toyisa area, where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition he had stolen from his grandfather.
He was arrested and made several court appearances before pleading guilty to murder, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The sentence was handed down on November 21.
TimesLIVE
15-year-old sentenced to 43 years for murder and robbery of KZN school principal
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Nongoma regional court has sentenced a 15-year-old boy to 43 years in jail after he robbed and killed a school principal.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the teenager robbed and killed Prince Bhekintinta High School principal Alpheus Mphumuzeni Ntuli, 61, who was reported missing on April 22 last year.
“When police were driving to a police station from Bhanganoma cottages where Ntuli lived, they spotted his vehicle on Mkhuze Road. When they approached, the suspect sped away but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”
Ntuli’s body was found dumped near a river bank under a bridge in the Odwaleni area. His body was found with wounds and bruises.
Netshiunda said the teen was traced to his home at kwaSnqandi in the Toyisa area, where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition he had stolen from his grandfather.
He was arrested and made several court appearances before pleading guilty to murder, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The sentence was handed down on November 21.
TimesLIVE
Teen among nine arrested with 'R240k worth of abalone' in Jeffreys Bay
Man arrested after body of missing girl, 15, found at Limpopo plantation
Teen arrested after CPF member fatally stabbed, two others injured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos