Raid on Shauwn Mkhize's home for unpaid taxes

Sars intensifies focus on construction sector

26 November 2024 - 16:52
Koena Mashale Journalist
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize
Image: Supplied

The Durban high court has granted a search-and-seizure warrant for the home of controversial millionaire Shauwn Mkhize, which resulted in a multi disciplinary raid on Tuesday. 

This as she is linked to allegations of tax evasion.

Mkhize, also known as Mam'Mkhize, has been locked in a legal battle with the country’s tax collector over an alleged R37m in unpaid taxes.

This search-and-seizure follows a preservation order by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to prevent the squandering of assets and secure evidence of potential non-compliance with tax laws. 

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the operation is part of a broader strategy to combat tax evasion and criminal activity that undermines SA's economy. 

“This is a significant step in ensuring that taxpayers who wilfully engage in criminal activity are held accountable,” Kieswetter said.

He emphasised that Sars, in collaboration with the Hawks and SA Police Service, would continue to act against tax law violations, regardless of an individual's social standing.

"Sars will not waiver in executing its mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice, regardless of any person's’ standing in society," said Kieswetter. 

Mkhize, a prominent figure in the construction industry, is accused of tax evasion linked to her business dealings.

Kieswetter said the search-and-seizure on Mkhize's home aims to safeguard assets that could be used to recover unpaid taxes.

Sars said it had intensified its focus on the construction sector, using provisions in the Tax Administration Act to secure assets and uphold compliance. 

