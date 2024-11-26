News

PSA calls for audit of public health facilities to identify, address fire risks

Union says safety of patients, staff and infrastructure must be priority

26 November 2024 - 18:19
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Tshwane emergency services responded to a fire at Steve Biko Hospital which engulfed the ICU with smoke on Saturday morning.
Tshwane emergency services responded to a fire at Steve Biko Hospital which engulfed the ICU with smoke on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

The Public Servants' Association has called for an immediate and comprehensive audit of the infrastructure at Steve Biko Academic Hospital and all public health-care facilities to identify and address fire hazards and other risks.

The union made the call after a fire broke out at the hospital in the early hours of Saturday, forcing the evacuation of intensive care unit patients because of heavy smoke that was coming from the uninterrupted power supply system (UPS) lithium batteries backup system which had a leak and caught fire. No other parts of the hospital were affected. 

The union said given the fire's origin in the lithium-ion battery backup system, the health department must investigate the safety of similar systems at all hospitals and implement stricter maintenance protocols. It also called for regular fire drills and adequate training of hospital staff to ensure readiness for emergencies.   

“This incident underscores the vulnerability of South Africa’s public health-care infrastructure. Steve Biko Academic Hospital is one of the country’s leading tertiary health-care facilities, and any compromise in its services directly affects the health of thousands of South Africans,” it said. 

The union said ensuring the safety of patients, staff and infrastructure must be an immediate and an ongoing priority for the government.

TimesLIVE

PSA laments poor state of Eastern Cape government mortuaries

The Public Servants Association has uncovered 'alarming conditions' requiring urgent intervention at various mortuaries across the province
News
4 weeks ago

Former PSA president denies harassment accusations

Public Servants Association (PSA) says it now has to request security whenever it holds meetings because of its former president Lufuno Mulaudzi whom ...
News
1 month ago

‘Please be patient,’ KZN’s health MEC tells unemployed doctors

The KwaZulu-Natal health department says funding is one of the key challenges to hiring unemployed doctors in the province
News
7 months ago

Public Servants Association embarks on strike expected to disrupt services

The Public Servants Association is embarking on a strike on Monday over deadlocked salary negotiations that could disrupt services provided by ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter