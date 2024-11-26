The relative can't be named to protect the identity of his children.
Mboro tells court in-laws are provoking him
Pastor says his accusers goad him to break his bail conditions
Image: Thulani Mbele
The lawyer representing controversial pastor Paseka " Mboro" Motsoeneng says the clergyman's in-laws are provoking him and a relative into flouting their bail conditions, something that will then prejudice them.
Adv Moafrika Wa Maila revealed this at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday where Motsoeneng, the relative and a bodyguard appeared over multiple charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault.
"There is an application by the state that our client (Motsoeneng's relative) is not honouring his bail conditions. We have to bring this up because later in this might come back and work against our clients. But we would like to inform the court that our client continues to be provoked by the state witnesses.
"On several dates, including 21 August, the state witnesses and some family members went to the house of Motsoeneng's relative and demanded some things. According to the bail conditions, it shouldn't be like that.
"They are leading our client to fail in his bail conditions. They are even threatening to break into his house to take some of the belongings which they think belong to the children who are in question."
The charges that the trio face stem from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, on the East Rand, earlier this year when Motsoeneng was captured on video wielding a panga.
Mboro claims he went to the school to rescue the relative who was allegedly being attacked by staff members while he was picking up his children.
The relative can't be named to protect the identity of his children.
Wa Maila said even Mboro was also being "perpetually" provoked.
"The state witnesses keep on talking to them, provoking them, including on the day of the last appearance. The accused were outside the court talking and the state witnesses were there, taking videos. They can't abide by the bail conditions while they are perpetually being provoked," he said.
Magistrate Terrao Sebothoma said she could not advise the defence accordingly because she was not privy to the bail conditions in the matter as she was not the one who granted bail to the accused.
"As you are not disclosing as to what it is that the witnesses seek from your client, the court can't assist you in that matter.
"It might affect the merits of the case and also because this court is not privy to what it is that transpired in the bail application," she said.
The matter was in court for the disclosure of the docket by the state to the defence so that they could prepare for the trial.
The case was postponed to January 23 next year.
SowetanLIVE
