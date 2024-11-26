Longwe Twala, the son of musician Sello “Chicco” Twala, has been re-arrested after failing to appear in court on October 25 on charges of theft.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrest was in relation of his case of theft in September.
“Longwe Twala was arrested this morning (Tuesday) in Diepkloof after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court on October 25. He is expected to appear tomorrow, November 27, at Randburg Magistrate’s Court for contempt of court,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Twala is accused of breaking into his father’s home and stealing clothes, household items and equipment valued at over R200,000. Last month, the same court released him on a warning after his lawyers claimed he was not a flight risk and committed to attending all court hearings.
Longwe Twala taken into custody – again – for failing to appear in court for theft charges
Image: Tsheko Kabasia
