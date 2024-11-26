News

Longwe Twala taken into custody – again – for failing to appear in court for theft charges

26 November 2024 - 13:25
Koena Mashale Journalist
Longwe Twala
Longwe Twala
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Longwe Twala, the son of musician Sello “Chicco” Twala, has been re-arrested after failing to appear in court on October 25 on charges of theft.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrest was in relation of his case of theft in September. 

“Longwe Twala was arrested this morning (Tuesday) in Diepkloof after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court on October 25. He is expected to appear tomorrow, November 27, at Randburg Magistrate’s Court for contempt of court,” said Nevhuhulwi. 

Twala is accused of breaking into his father’s home and stealing clothes, household items and equipment valued at over R200,000. Last month, the same court released him on a warning after his lawyers claimed he was not a flight risk and committed to attending all court hearings. 

SowetanLIVE

Twala drove around on night of Meyiwa’s murder – car tracker expert

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has shown that Longwe Twala drove for about an hour the night that Meyiwa was killed to dispel allegations ...
News
1 month ago

My son Longwe is a thief and druggie, but murderer ... definitely not, says Chicco Twala

Popular musician and producer Chico Twala says he won't defend his son Longwe if he is accused of  being a thief, but that claims he shot Senzo ...
News
2 months ago

Longwe Twala and brother to appear in court over theft allegations

Longwe Twala, the son of popular musician and producer Chicco Twala was expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning over allegations of theft.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter