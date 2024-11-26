News

Four foreigners arrested for allegedly shooting community member as they try to close foreign-owned shops

26 November 2024 - 09:28
Police attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville in Atteridgeville.
Police attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville in Atteridgeville.
Image: Supplied

Four foreign nationals have been arrested for attempted murder after an alleged shooting incident in which a 32-year-old man was injured. 

TimesLIVE understands this happened when the community went on a drive on Monday to try to close foreign-owned spaza shops in Atteridgeville.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville in Atteridgeville.

“On arrival, members of the community told them Somalians inside the shop shot one member of the public. The victim was shot in the hand and leg and was taken to a local hospital,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi said the four men found inside the shop were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Operation Dudula closes down migrant-owned spaza shops in Soweto

Residents affiliated with Operation Dudula and Patriotic Alliance raided foreign-owned shops in Soweto after the shooting of a 22-year-old man ...
News
3 months ago

Siblings among four children who died from food poisoning

Gauteng department of health says it “deeply concerned” with the rising incidents of food poisoning after four children, two of them siblings, died ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Landlord flees hometown after group threatens his life

EXTORTION GANGS: The Mamelodi man had to flee his hometown after he attempted to confront a group of business extortionists in the area.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter