Ex-SAA board member Kwinana granted R20k bail
Image: Thulani Mbele
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has been granted R20,000 bail.
She was ordered to submit her travelling documents to the investigating officer until her matter was finalised.
Kwinana was arrested on Tuesday morning and later appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. She is facing a charge of fraud, which falls under a schedule five offence.
Kwinana is the director of Kwinana and Associates.
It is alleged that she failed to disclose to either Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC), Nkonki Incorporated or the board of directors and the audit committee of SAA, that her company had previous contractual relationships with PwC and Nkonki.
The state believes that had she disclosed the relationship, PwC and Nkonki would have not been awarded a tender by SAA to audit its financials for 2011/12.
In her application bid, she proposed a bail of R5,000, however state proposed R20,000.
“I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order, I will not contact any state witness,” she said.
Kwinana said the only money she gets is from her pension and receives more than R6,500.
“I have no means of income,” she said.
State prosecutor Frans Mhlongo argued that bail should reflect the seriousness of the offence.
The state said that the reason they didn’t oppose bail was because shehad been co-operating.
“She handed herself to the police, further she has no criminal records issued against her,” he said.
The matter has been postponed to January 29 for docket disclosure.
