In a move that has sent shock waves through South African breakfast tables, Bokomo has confirmed the discontinuation of its beloved Maltabella porridge.
The news, confirmed by Bokomo to SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE, marks the end of an era for a product that has been part of countless family breakfast routines for more than 50 years.
“Maltabella has been discontinued and is no longer available. We understand it’s disappointing and we appreciate your interest,” the company said.
A staple for generations, Maltabella, made from malted sorghum, has been a popular choice for many South Africans, especially on cold mornings.
As South Africans digest this unexpected announcement, Bokomo has directed consumers to its website for information on alternative breakfast options.
“Please feel free to check our website for some great alternatives. If you need help finding something similar, we’re happy to assist,” they said.
Known for its comforting taste, Maltabella's nutritional benefits, packed with carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals, have made it a trusted breakfast choice. Its low sodium content and absence of bad cholesterol made it a wholesome, feel-good start to the day for generations.
The Maltabella brand holds a special place in South African hearts, with its legacy dating back more than five decades.
Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve the loss of a breakfast icon
Image: Supplied
In a move that has sent shock waves through South African breakfast tables, Bokomo has confirmed the discontinuation of its beloved Maltabella porridge.
The news, confirmed by Bokomo to SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE, marks the end of an era for a product that has been part of countless family breakfast routines for more than 50 years.
“Maltabella has been discontinued and is no longer available. We understand it’s disappointing and we appreciate your interest,” the company said.
A staple for generations, Maltabella, made from malted sorghum, has been a popular choice for many South Africans, especially on cold mornings.
As South Africans digest this unexpected announcement, Bokomo has directed consumers to its website for information on alternative breakfast options.
“Please feel free to check our website for some great alternatives. If you need help finding something similar, we’re happy to assist,” they said.
Known for its comforting taste, Maltabella's nutritional benefits, packed with carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals, have made it a trusted breakfast choice. Its low sodium content and absence of bad cholesterol made it a wholesome, feel-good start to the day for generations.
The Maltabella brand holds a special place in South African hearts, with its legacy dating back more than five decades.
Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for failure to meet its standards
There was an outpouring of emotion on social media and some consumers mentioned they hadn’t been able to find Maltabella in shops for months.
The discontinuation has sparked heated debate, with some questioning why the company made such a drastic decision.
Thulatu Thulie Cindy, a Facebook user, shared her personal connection to Maltabella.
“My late mom used to love it too. I remember the way she used to prepare it for me every morning before I went to school.”
Her post struck a chord with many others who reminisced about their own childhoods and family breakfasts.
Siphesihle Rooi Dlamini echoed a similar sentiment: “Mara, why did they do this? That is the most delicious porridge I've ever tasted. What is the reason for it to be discontinued?”
As many digest the news, consumers are left with bittersweet memories of a lost breakfast tradition.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos