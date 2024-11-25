The first day to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism No Violence Against Women and Children has come with the revelations that the murders of women have increased in the country.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed this on Monday when he released the second-quarter crime statistics for the 2024/25 financial year.
According to Mchunu, the data has revealed that murders of women aged 18 and above rose by 8.6% between July and September, climbing from 881 to 957 cases compared to the same period in 2023.
Attempted murders of women also increased, from 1,514 to 1,567 cases, reflecting a 3.5% rise. Additionally, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) against women remains alarmingly high, with 14,366 cases reported during this period, he said.
Rise in women's murders – Mchunu as he releases second-quarter crime statistics
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Children have also not been spared the violence.
Attempted murders committed against children surged by 35.7%, rising from 361 to 490 cases, while assault GBH incidents increased by 6.8%.
The murders, however, remained at 315 cases.
“The rise in crimes against women and children demands urgent and sustained action. We need every South African to play their part in addressing gender-based violence,” he added.
Despite this, overall, serious crimes decreased by 5.1% during the same period, with contact crimes dropping by 3%.
Notably, murder fell by 5.8%, 400 cases less than the same period. Rape decreased by 325 cases and robbery with aggravating circumstances declined by 3,422.
Mchunu credited the declines to targeted operations, strategic police deployments, and strengthened community partnerships.
“Our officers are working tirelessly to combat crime and the results show that collaborative efforts are making a difference,” he said.
Mchunu also highlighted the government’s efforts to tackle organised crime such as illegal mining.
Recent operations in Pilgrim’s Rest, Mpumalanga and Stilfontein, North West, have resulted in arrests and disruptions to illicit activities.
“Our commitment to safer communities extends to all forms of criminality,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
