News

One dead in KZN trucks crash

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 25 November 2024 - 09:48
One person died when two trucks crashed on the N3 near Tweedie on Monday
One person died when two trucks crashed on the N3 near Tweedie on Monday
Image: Supplied

One person died during a two truck collision on the N3 north bound near the Tweedie offramp in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.

Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said when their K9 unit arrived at scene they were met with one trucks having landed on its roof.

The contents of one truck, believed to be paint, was all over the highway.

“A passenger in one truck was flung out of the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. Another person sustained minor injuries and is being treated at the scene,” said Robertson.

He said the cause of the accident is unknown and police were at the scene. 

Traffic is heavily backed and both lanes are lanes were closed. 

TimesLIVE

One dead at scene of recent Mandeni horror crash

The driver of a light motor vehicle died in a head-on collision with a truck on the N2 near Mandeni on Wednesday morning at the same spot where eight ...
News
1 month ago

Fuel tanker explodes in Nigeria, killing at least 94 people

The casualties were local residents who had gathered to collect fuel from the tanker after it crashed.
News
1 month ago

Calls mount for better traffic safety after bus crash on Kloof Nek Road

Just over two weeks ago the driver of a cement truck lost control on the same stretch of Kloof Nek Road in Cape Town.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu releases the second quarter crime statistics
Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks