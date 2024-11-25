News

Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to know daughter died

25 November 2024
Nandi Ntini
Relatives of 9 year old Gomolemo Mavimbela who passed away after a tragic accident with a car allegedly driven by soccer player Shaun Mogaila
Image: SUPPLIED

The woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila in Tembisa last month is out of coma and wants to know where her daughter is,  but her family is still too concerned to tell her the girl passed away during the accident.

"Whenever she starts asking about her daughter we make excuses or just change the topic. We can't tell her now. The aim is to allow her to heal completely before delivering the news about our little girl," said her husband Tshepo Kekana. 

On October 30, Keo Mavimbela was driving her daughter Gomolemo and a 13-year-old boy to school when a car belonging to Mogaila crashed into her Hyundai head-on.

Nine-year-old Gomolemo died at the scene while Mavimbela and the boy were rushed to hospital.

"They are recovering very well in hospital," said  Kekana.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old's condition has also improved, but  his family said he is currently undergoing physiotherapy as he can't "even take more than eight steps".

His aunt Mihloti Ndlovu told Sowetan that her nephew does not remember anything from the day of the accident. "When he asks why he's in hospital we tell him it's because he is sick," she said. 

"The doctors said he is out of danger ... and after he had steel implants on both legs he's been going for physio. He's struggling to walk and we think maybe after the physio he may go back home."

Mogaila is currently out on R20,000 bail.

He will be back in court  on February 4 2025.

