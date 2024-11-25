The transformation of the space is a story of collective determination.
Among the first to assist was Kagiso Mohlala, 32, who tirelessly cleared the site of trash day by day.
“He would come out every day, cleaning the dump site of rubbish,” Zakwe said.
“That’s why we call this a community project. It’s not just ours – it’s a reflection of everyone’s contributions.”
This communal spirit inspired the name Others.
Today, Others is more than a skatepark; it’s a sanctuary for the young people of Soweto.
“It’s sort of like home,” said 20-year-old skater Botshelo Ditshwane.
“When I’m tired from everything on earth, I can come here.”
Thembinkosi Lucano, 23, a guitarist in a local band, explained how Others serves as a creative platform.
“For me, it’s a place of expression and a space to better my craft,” he said. “Whether it’s skateboarding, music or art, this place allows us to grow in what we’re passionate about.”
At its core, Others is about opportunity, said Makubetse.
“The whole purpose was to create a phase where we give other people opportunities we didn’t have,” says Makubetse.
“We’re teaching kids not just how to skate but also how to run a business, a brand or even think like a creator.”
Mpilo Ndaba, 21, credits skateboarding with turning his life around.
“Truly speaking, it took me out of a lot of dangerous situations,” he said.
Duo transforms dumpsite into skatepark
Youngsters find solace in the park
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Just less than 5km from the Hector Peterson heritage site in Soweto and on what was once a dumping ground, lies a vibrant hub of creativity, skateboarding and community transformation.
Founded in 2017 by Ofentse Makubetse and Siyanda Zakwe, both 27, Others is more than just a skatepark or a clothing brand – it is a sanctuary for self-expression and a testament to the power of grassroots innovation.
What began as a small clothing business has grown into a multifaceted community project.
“We started in 2017, and at the time there was no idea of having a skatepark and we weren’t even in this area,” said Makubetse.
“We were just across the road, making clothes and throwing events for the local subculture scene in Soweto. “It was about local creators coming together and collaborating for a greater purpose.”
Initially fuelled by profits from thrifting – buying second-hand clothes in Johannesburg’s CBD and reselling them – the pair steadily reinvested in their vision.
“We started from the very bottom,” Zakwe explained.
“It was just us and a continuous growth effort. We used the profits to secure our own space, which was a dumping area before we transformed it into what it is today.”
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The transformation of the space is a story of collective determination.
Among the first to assist was Kagiso Mohlala, 32, who tirelessly cleared the site of trash day by day.
“He would come out every day, cleaning the dump site of rubbish,” Zakwe said.
“That’s why we call this a community project. It’s not just ours – it’s a reflection of everyone’s contributions.”
This communal spirit inspired the name Others.
Today, Others is more than a skatepark; it’s a sanctuary for the young people of Soweto.
“It’s sort of like home,” said 20-year-old skater Botshelo Ditshwane.
“When I’m tired from everything on earth, I can come here.”
Thembinkosi Lucano, 23, a guitarist in a local band, explained how Others serves as a creative platform.
“For me, it’s a place of expression and a space to better my craft,” he said. “Whether it’s skateboarding, music or art, this place allows us to grow in what we’re passionate about.”
At its core, Others is about opportunity, said Makubetse.
“The whole purpose was to create a phase where we give other people opportunities we didn’t have,” says Makubetse.
“We’re teaching kids not just how to skate but also how to run a business, a brand or even think like a creator.”
Mpilo Ndaba, 21, credits skateboarding with turning his life around.
“Truly speaking, it took me out of a lot of dangerous situations,” he said.
Image: VELI NHLAPO
“I grew up in a tough environment, where everyone sold things to make ends meet. Skating gave me a way out. My mom tried everything – bikes, scooters – but when she got me a skateboard for my birthday, that was the first gift I ever truly loved. It kept me alive and on the right path.”
Beyond skating, Others is a hub for creative collaboration.
“We work with artists, musicians and creators,” Zakwe explained. “People can pitch ideas to us, and if it makes sense to our community, we support it. It’s about being in the box but we’re always thinking outside the box – creating a space that’s not just for us but for everyone.”
This inclusivity draws young people from all walks of life like 13-year-old Thabang Shole.
“I always saw them skating and just going around looking so ‘nca’ [cool].
“I wanted to do what they were doing but I was scared because when you saw them do flips you get scared but I’ve been practising,” said Shole.
After seven years of growth, Others remains a labour of love for its founders.
“We’re still going strong,” Zawker said. “We hope this place becomes a tourist attraction. With the right support, we want to expand and help even more kids.”
SowetanLIVE
Orange Farm teens turn skateboarding into art
Sowetan grabs gold and bronze medals at inaugural SA Podcast Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos