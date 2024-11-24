The Gauteng education MEC has expressed sadness over the death of a Soweto child after snacks were allegedly bought from a tuck shop – this time an eight-year-old girl from Diepkloof.
According to the department, the child fell ill after eating biscuits bought from a local spaza shop and was rushed to hospital where she later died.
Her death came two days after another child from Diepkloof died after eating snacks bought from a tuck shop.
The child was a grade 2 pupil at Thabisile Primary School and according to education spokesperson Steve Mabona, she fell ill on Wednesday after eating biscuits from a local shop.
According to Mabona, she died on Friday.
"Her condition reportedly worsened over the course of the next two days [after eating the biscuits], and she was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, where she was tragically declared deceased.
"At this stage, the exact cause of her passing remains unclear. The relevant authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," he said.
Eight-year-old child dies after eating spaza shop biscuits
Image: 123RF /noltelourens
'Dad, come watch me graduate on Friday'
Her death came two days after that of another child in Diepkloof, five-year-old Siyabonga Mnisi who died after eating snacks from the spaza shop on Wednesday with three friends. The four of them were rushed to a nearby medical facility and Siyabonga died the same day.
He was buried today.
MEC Matome Chiloane said he was deeply saddened by the latest death.
He said the department has dispatched its psycho-social support unit to provide counselling to the affected family, pupils and staff at Thabisile Primary School on Monday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and school community during this difficult time. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all learners and will continue to monitor developments closely,” said Chiloane.
SowetanLIVE
