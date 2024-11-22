Teen uses grant money to organise hit on abusive stepdad

A teenager who used money saved from his R350 social relief grant to pay his friend to murder his abusive stepfather has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after pleading guilty at the Eastern Cape high court.
A teenager who used money saved from his R350 social relief grant to pay his friend to murder his abusive stepfather has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment after pleading guilty at the Eastern Cape high court.
Sinawo Mginywa, 19, planned the murder after a particularly violent incident in which his stepfather assaulted his mother with a hammer and also beat her with a sjambok.
He then conspired with his friend, whom he befriended online, to have his stepfather murdered in exchange for R20,000, which he promised to pay in monthly instalments of R350 from his grant.
One evening in December 2023, Aphiwe Sangezo entered the family home through a window opened for him by Mginywa and shot his stepfather Qondile Mnguni twice in the head before fleeing the scene.
According to the Eastern Cape National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the murder followed years of violent abuse inflicted by Mnguni on both Mginywa and his mother, Nomalungisa Precious Mnguni, 45.
During the trial Mginywa explained that the history of abuse within the family significantly contributed to his decision to take such drastic action.
“In his testimony, Mginywa described years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his stepfather, which left him feeling powerless and unable to escape the violence. After a particularly violent incident, in which his mother was assaulted with a hammer and beaten with a sjambok, Mginywa contacted Sangezo online to arrange the murder.
“After an upfront payment of R3,500, Sangezo carried out the killing the following night, while his mother slept in her bedroom, unaware of the murder,” he said.
According to Tyali, Sangezo is still at large as he disappeared on the day of the murder and they don't know his whereabouts.
Mginywa handed himself to the police in July and confessed about the stepfather's murder.
Tyali said though he acknowledged the traumatic circumstances of his upbringing, Mginywa admitted that his actions were unjustifiable. He expressed deep remorse and recognised that he should have sought legal assistance rather than resorting to violence.
Arguing during aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor — advocate Liezel Landman — emphasised the severity of the crime and its devastating impact on the family.
Landman stressed that Mginywa's involvement in the murder was premeditated and deliberate, as evidenced by his online interactions with Sangezo.
This careful planning and execution warranted a substantial sentence, considering the irreparable harm caused to both the family and society, she said.
The court sentenced him to 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder and 18 years for murder, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo, said: “This sentence serves as a reminder that the justice system will hold individuals accountable for their actions, particularly when such actions result in the tragic loss of life.”
SowetanLIVE
