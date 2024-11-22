He said the prosecutor was concerned about whether Makwele had the right certificates to represent in the high court and this was based on how he conducted himself.
“He was just suspicious on the way he was doing things. An enquiry was then made to establish whether Makwele was certified and admitted to appear in a high court. It was discovered that Makwele did not have the necessary certificate. The matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation, culminating in his conviction.
“We were more focused on the fact that he did not have the certificate to represent the accused at high court. We had to check if he had a legit certificate or not.
“The case he was representing is still ongoing but the accused will have to look for another attorney. It doesn't affect the case it's a matter of finding the new attorney,” said Singo.
LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said the convicted attorney is registered with them and that all legal practitioners are required to appear on the LPC database if they have been duly admitted by the court.
“An admitted attorney can appear in the lower courts based on admission. For appearance in the superior courts, the legal practitioner must have practised for three years as an attorney,” said Letebele.
Free State lawyer fined for representing clients in high court without the right certificate
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
A Free State attorney who represented suspects in the high court without having the necessary document to do so has been convicted of defeating the administration of justice.
Nelson Sello Makwele, a qualified lawyer registered with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and whose documents only allow him to represent suspects in the magistrate courts, was sentenced to a fine of R4,000 or nine months imprisonment.
The sentence was wholly suspended for three years on condition that he is not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension.
Makwele's conviction and subsequent sentence stems from an incident from a few years ago where he was representing two accused in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court.
The matter was later transferred to the high court. Even there, Makwele was still their legal representative.
Spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State Cpt Christopher Singo said it was during the trial in the high court that the prosecutor became suspicious of Makwele's credentials.
