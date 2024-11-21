Makinyane added that they had obtained 2,883 statements, with charges ranging from fraud and theft, to the contravention of public funds. Some of the departments being investigated include:
The Hawks hover over several depts, National Lottery
Cases probed include fraud, theft and corruption
The Hawks are investigating fraud, theft and corruption charges amounting to R2.6bn within the department of water and sanitation.
The amount stems from 16 active cases under investigation at the department.
Presenting their report to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, the Hawks revealed this is one of the many departments they are investigating after the matters were referred to them by the Special Investigating Unit. However, they did not expand on the offences committed, which necessitated investigations in those departments.
Maj-Gen Mmeli Makinyane said all the cases fall under the national priority offences. "The cases, referred by the SIU, fall under the serious corruption investigation component and serious commercial crime component. This slide checklist informs [you] of the number of cases that the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] is currently handling with SIU referrals. We have 387 cases, of which 67 are pending in court. Two cases were provisionally withdrawn, and 105 cases have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision," Makinyane said.
Makinyane added that they had obtained 2,883 statements, with charges ranging from fraud and theft, to the contravention of public funds. Some of the departments being investigated include:
