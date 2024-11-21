News

Teen among nine arrested with 'R240k worth of abalone' in Jeffreys Bay

By Kim Swartz - 21 November 2024 - 14:32
Some of the abalone seized by police in Jeffreys Bay.
Image: SAPS

A teenager is among nine alleged poachers due in court after police seized abalone worth about R240,000 and diving equipment in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The suspects, aged 17 to 44, were bust on Tuesday by the multidisciplinary Kouga abalone task team including the Humansdorp stock theft unit, K9 unit, law enforcement, department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Paradise Beach neighbourhood watch and private security companies.

The team embarked on an operation targeting known areas for abalone poaching in the Paradise Beach area, said police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy. They observed suspicious vehicles and people moving in an out of the area and pounced once the abalone had been collected for transportation.

The suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase and are expected to appear soon in the Humansdorp magistrate's court.

Police recovered 1,000 units of abalone, diving equipment and two vehicles suspected of being used in the commission of a crime, said McCarthy.

TimesLIVE

