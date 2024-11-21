News

Renaldo Gouws in court for hate speech case

By Herald Reporter - 21 November 2024 - 10:03
Former DA MPL Renaldo Gouws in the equality court, sitting in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday morning. Gouws is accused of hate speech
SAHRC ACTION: Former DA MPL Renaldo Gouws in the equality court, sitting in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday morning. Gouws is accused of hate speech
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Former DA MPL Renaldo Gouws arrived at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday morning for his pretrial hearing into allegations of hate speech.

The case will be heard in the equality court, sitting in the high court.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had instituted legal proceedings against Gouws under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act after a video emerged of him allegedly calling for the killing of black people.

The SAHRC said his use of language in the video was “highly offensive and derogatory”.

The video, originally published on his YouTube channel in March 2010, was deleted.

However, after his swearing in at parliament earlier in 2024, the video resurfaced through archived content.

Gouws has since been fired by the DA and lost his seat in parliament.

This is a developing story. 

HeraldLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | Racists must not thrive in SA

Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws is an absolute disgrace to be a lawmaker in this country. Gouws was suspended by his party yesterday after a ...
Opinion
5 months ago

DA terminates suspended MP Renaldo Gouws' party membership over 'racist rants'

The party suspended Gouws in June over his “racist rants” which surfaced on social media days after his swearing in.
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | Did apartheid racists convert or rehabilitate after freedom?

Gabriel Crouse from the IRR and Northern Cape FF Plus leader Wynand Boshoff offer their views, which are challenged by the Ahmed Kathrada ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Jaguar | Copy Nothing
Jaguar vs Chicken - Reply ad to Mercedes - Funny commercial