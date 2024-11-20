Police discover warehouses selling expired food in Durban

Police in KwaZulu-Natal discovered two warehouses which are used to store expired food during an operation in the Bluff area, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said food items such as canned fish, fizzy drinks, soya beans, baby food and spices were found stored with hazardous chemicals such as pesticides.

“Counterfeit prescription medication, body lotion and expired alcoholic beverages were also found in the two warehouses.”

Netshiunda said police also discovered another two warehouses storing counterfeit big brand clothing items worth millions of rand.

“Investigations are under way to locate the people responsible for the sale of expired food which is mostly sold in the townships and village spaza shops, as well as the importers of fake clothing items.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the various units that made the discoveries and vowed to find the people behind these warehouses.

