ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

By Toby Sterling and Charlotte Van Campenhout - 21 November 2024 - 14:54
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured) and Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (Mohammed Deif) for alleged war crimes.
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu (pictured) and Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (Mohammed Deif) for alleged war crimes.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20 he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the October 7 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

The ICC said Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of The Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in an air strike but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.

