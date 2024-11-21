Police and crime prevention wardens kept a close watch nearby.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, an inquest docket has been opened.
“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.
Health and environmental inspectors were on the scene to take samples.
A woman who has been renting out her spaza shop said she was heartbroken and wanted her tenants gone.
Maria Gololo said she had been renting out the space for 10 years for R2,800 a month and had never experienced any issues until now.
I don't want them in my yard anymore – Landlord after yet another child dies from food poisoning
Image: Antonio Muchave
Diepkloof residents in Soweto are up in arms after the death of a five-year-old boy after allegedly eating snacks bought from a local spaza shop.
The boy died in hospital on Wednesday
Scores of community members gathered outside the spaza shop on Thursday and demanded that the owners be removed.
Police and crime prevention wardens kept a close watch nearby.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, an inquest docket has been opened.
“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.
Health and environmental inspectors were on the scene to take samples.
A woman who has been renting out her spaza shop said she was heartbroken and wanted her tenants gone.
Maria Gololo said she had been renting out the space for 10 years for R2,800 a month and had never experienced any issues until now.
“This child is my neighbour, I know his mother and grandmother. Yesterday, I heard that the child had eaten poison and that he had died. I am still shocked by all this,” she said.
She said last week, her tenants approached her and asked that she give them her ID so that they could register the spaza shop.
“I gave it to them and they did give it back but I want them gone. I don't want them in my yard anymore. I don't know if it's the love of money but we've been hearing these stories from other areas in Soweto children are dying. I took them in and allowed them to operate because I was getting something.”
SowetanLIVE
5-year-old dies in Diepkloof in suspected food poisoning incident
Nine children hospitalised after ‘eating spaza shop chips’
Three North West children hospitalised after eating cookies
Spaza shop crackdown 'potentially disastrous for small businesses'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos