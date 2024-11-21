Durban Nersa public hearing abandoned after huge turnout

Pappas, who was accompanied by DA deputy provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal Sthembiso Ngema and Christo Botha, led a demonstration with party supporters outside the venue. He said the regulator has to listen to the concerns of the people or the DA will continue to mount pressure through various mechanisms, including the courts, parliament and the national executive.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) public hearing into planned electricity tariff increases was abandoned after a huge turnout packed the Royal Hotel in Durban's inner city.
Nersa communications head Charles Hlebela said the overwhelming interest forced the postponement of the sitting.
“We had to cancel because there were big numbers — more than 300 people — and we will have to advise on the future date. It’s a positive because there is growing interest from the public, who want to make their voices heard,” said Hlebela.
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said he hoped Nersa realised public participation was not just a “tick box” exercise.
“We need to make sure Nersa takes the concerns of the people. Last week we handed over 200 signatures from the concerned public. We have gone all out to canvass public participation and there has also been written submissions and the debates we have sponsored,” he said.
Pappas, who was accompanied by DA deputy provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal Sthembiso Ngema and Christo Botha, led a demonstration with party supporters outside the venue. He said the regulator has to listen to the concerns of the people or the DA will continue to mount pressure through various mechanisms, including the courts, parliament and the national executive.
“We believe 40% is way too much. If the ANC believes it’s OK, they must come and defend their stance. We want to see the ANC putting up its hand and explaining to the voters what informs their position. Parliament should be the voice of the people.”
Pappas also weighed in on public concern after Eskom announced plans to monitor electricity meters around the country.
“Everybody monitors the meters, whether they are conventional meters or prepaid meters. It has to be done as part of good financial management and governance.
“When somebody bypasses electricity [meters], the municipality still has to pay Eskom. If the municipal electricity bill goes from R400m to R800m, somebody has to foot the bill. National government would never come to local government and say, 'Here is R400m because they feel sorry for you',” he said.
Meters are monitored for consumption in the same way a bank monitors accounts to ensure clients do not go into debt, he said.
“What we have to do as municipalities is come to forums such as these so electricity becomes cheaper. This will ensure the people feel they don’t need to bypass the meters.”
Abahlali baseMjondolo representative Thapelo Mohapi also railed against the mooted tariff increases.
“In a country with a high unemployment rate, poverty and inequality, it’s unfortunate that Eskom is even considering the move. We just cannot afford it. We are coming from a very difficult time of Covid-19, flooding and the economic slump and people cannot even afford a 1% increase,” he said.
Eskom should reduce the tariff to accommodate impoverished people living in shacks and informal settlements, said Mohapi.
“The people who should be forking out money will be the CEOs who earn more money. We can’t be punished for the benefit of the rich and we know what has been happening at Eskom during state capture. We therefore can’t be punished because politicians saw Eskom as a way of enriching themselves.”
Hlebela said there is widespread concern among stakeholders about the tariff hikes.
“We are trying to address the issue. The main thing is our role is to strike a balance by ensuring sustainability of Eskom because it also needs to continue to generate electricity. On the other hand we have to ensure tariffs are increasing in a way in which they are [affordable for] consumers,” he said.
Nersa will hold public hearings in all provinces, with the Western Cape having already held the first leg of hearings.
He said a decision is likely to be made on December 20.
