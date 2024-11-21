Bayer in consultation with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority are doing the recall.
“The defective packs contain only four hormone tablets instead of 24 hormone tablets and will not provide the expected contraceptive efficacy. A return to the supplier of Batch WEW96J is recommended.
“Please return all stocks of this batch to DSV Healthcare or the wholesaler/distributor that you purchased it from, for credit,” Eric Chauke, Regulatory Affairs head at Bayer, said in a statement.
According to Chauke, the recall is being initiated due to a limited number of packs found in retail pharmacies with a mix-up of the sequence of hormone-containing and hormone-free tablets.
“Some packs had only had 24 light orange hormone-free, four pink film-coated hormone tablets instead of 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four light orange hormone-free tablets.”
Chauke also said this is a Class II Type A recall which is intended for medicines that possibly could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health problems or mistreatment.
“Type A recall is designed to reach all suppliers of medicines [all distribution points that is wholesalers, hospitals, retail pharmacy outlets, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, authorised prescribers and dispensers, and individual customers or patients].”
SowetanLIVE
Bayer recalls Yaz Plus birth control pills after mix-up
Image: 123RF/ filmfoto
Pharmaceutical company Bayer is recalling Yaz Plus birth control pills after it was discovered some of them are defective and will not prevent pregnancy.
Bayer in consultation with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority are doing the recall.
“The defective packs contain only four hormone tablets instead of 24 hormone tablets and will not provide the expected contraceptive efficacy. A return to the supplier of Batch WEW96J is recommended.
“Please return all stocks of this batch to DSV Healthcare or the wholesaler/distributor that you purchased it from, for credit,” Eric Chauke, Regulatory Affairs head at Bayer, said in a statement.
According to Chauke, the recall is being initiated due to a limited number of packs found in retail pharmacies with a mix-up of the sequence of hormone-containing and hormone-free tablets.
“Some packs had only had 24 light orange hormone-free, four pink film-coated hormone tablets instead of 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four light orange hormone-free tablets.”
Chauke also said this is a Class II Type A recall which is intended for medicines that possibly could cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health problems or mistreatment.
“Type A recall is designed to reach all suppliers of medicines [all distribution points that is wholesalers, hospitals, retail pharmacy outlets, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, authorised prescribers and dispensers, and individual customers or patients].”
SowetanLIVE
Woolworths says seized pilchards may be part of shipment it rejected for failure to meet its standards
Clover defends delay in recalling its Go Nuts peanut butter products
NCC probes Clover after peanut butter recall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos