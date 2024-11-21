Leeroy Sidambe owes R4m in workers' pensions
Businessman failed to pay over his workers’ pension contributions
A pension fund administrator is pursuing high-flying businessman and socialite Leeroy Sidambe for allegedly failing to pay over his workers' pension contributions which run into millions.
Sidambe has missed making monthly payments by more than 90 months for his 154 employees. Sidambe's company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, was among 5,430 worst defaulting firms in nonpayment flagged by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) last year. These companies collectively owed about R7bn to retirement funds. According to the FSCA, Sakhile Ezweni Group was behind by 91 months as at April 2023. Sidambe solely owns the company. ..
