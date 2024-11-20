“No patient can just stand up and say, 'I am demanding ARVs. First, a diagnostic should be made by a health worker that the person is HIV positive and there should be a prescription,” said Motsoaledi.
The Society for the Protection of Our Constitution has approached the court, seeking a mandatory interdict on the government's provision of emergency disaster relief to the miners underground, including food, water, medical aid and blankets.
The deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said in court papers it would make a mockery of the criminal justice system if police were to allow the bulk supply of food, explosives, generators, firearms and alcohol to the illegal miners.
It is believed that hundreds of illegal miners are refusing to resurface as they fear arrest.
Since the police's Operation Vala Umgodi started, 1,187 illegal miners have resurfaced and were arrested.
SowetanLIVE
We won't send ARVS to zama zamas without a prescription – Motsoaledi
Image: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
“We can't just dish out ARVs like that. It is not Panado or vitamins or over-the-counter medication.”
This is what the health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said when responding to the request made by illegal miners who are underground in the Old Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein, North West.
On Monday, the illegal miners sent a letter up to the surface which stated: “Sicela ama ARVs plz, abantu bayawadinga ngapha. Siyacela!” Loosely means, “We need ARVs, people need them here, please!”
After they were sent water using a rope, the illegal miners used the same rope to send the letter up.
However, speaking to Sowetan on Wednesday, Motsoaledi said that they will not send any ARVs without a prescription.
'Feeding illegal miners will be mockery of criminal justice system'
SowetanLIVE
