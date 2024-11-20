WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss Universe withdrawal

She explained her condition increased her likelihood of experiencing vertigo, a sensation of motion or spinning that is often described as dizziness.
Miss SA Mia le Roux has opened up about her struggles with vertigo, a condition worsened by her impaired hearing, which led to her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.
Le Roux, the first hearing-impaired Miss SA, pulled out of the competition just days before the crowning ceremony due to health concerns.
Le Roux revealed that her vertigo reached a critical point during the preliminary competition, leading her to lose balance and fall multiple times.
“On the night of the preliminary competition, I continued to push myself and I was ready in my national costume to showcase it proudly. But my body was just saying no and my vertigo intensified and became unmanageable,” she said.
“As we waited backstage, I fell repeatedly and I was not able to get up and feel secure standing without support. After conversations with the production personnel. I did not feel I was in a position to safely walk on stage. I had to very quickly realise and be at peace with the fact that this was not the road that was meant for me.”
She explained her condition increased her likelihood of experiencing vertigo, a sensation of motion or spinning that is often described as dizziness.
“As you all know your balance lies in your ears. So, when you have a hearing impairment, there is a high chance of you having vertigo and it's very intense and very pronounced which can also cause major issues with your balance. When you have these issues with balance, it means that first you need to be strong to be able to combat it and to fight it. Mentally I was very strong, I was ready, but physically my body was taking a lot of strength and I even had to seek medical help in Mexico City. Even after the medical help, my condition still wasn't improving.”
Le Roux said she received help and is now feeling better.
“After the prelims, I went to see a specialist in Mexico and I'm already doing so much better, but I am proud to be differently abled. It is not enough to just open doors, we need to have systems in place to foster true inclusivity.
“I hope this experience can help to educate the world of pageantry and beyond. I will continue to serve as your Miss South Africa to support and uplift those who come after me with my unbreakable spirit and an exciting year ahead. I will keep fighting for myself and for everyone with dreams and passions who lack the system to achieve them. Together we can create new standards and new norms, and I am so proud to still be your Miss South Africa,” Le Roux said.
She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she's received since her withdrawal.
“I am deeply grateful to the Miss SA organisation for their support and for empowering me with the choice to step away. It was not easy as I was not doing this just for myself, but for all of you, South Africa and for every single person who has thought they could never be on a platform like this.
“Thank you so much for all of your kind wishes, your support and your prayers. I really do appreciate it. And I do believe in the spirit of ubuntu, just like the South Africa Organisation and that we should uphold those values in all that we do.”
