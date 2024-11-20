‘Tuck shops, vendors and traders may operate on school premises only if they comply’, says education dept

Mabona said to ensure the safety and health of pupils in Gauteng schools, specific compliance requirements have been introduced to regulate food sales on school premises.
These include that all tuck shops, traders and vendors must comply with legal requirements, bylaws and food management regulations.
Unregistered sellers are required to register with the relevant authorities within 21 days from Friday.
Mabona said vendors operating on school premises are required to obtain a valid certificate of acceptability (CoA) as per the Food Stuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act and the general hygiene requirements for food premises, transport of food and related matters.
“Districts and schools must ensure all food vendors within school premises are in possession of a verified CoA. CoAs must be verified and can be confirmed by an environmental health practitioner at your municipal office.”
Mabona said districts and schools are also required to implement specific measures, including submitting daily reports on food-related incidents using a standardised template, sharing food safety tips and awareness materials to prevent foodborne illnesses, and following the national school nutrition programme guidelines.
“Schools are also instructed to adhere to standard operating procedures for managing suspected food poisoning cases to ensure swift and effective responses,” he said.
The department reminded school governing bodies and school management teams of their responsibility to ensure food vendors comply with all guidelines and regulations, including verifying that food items are sourced from reputable suppliers and do not contain harmful substances.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department remains committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of pupils.
He said: “Schools, parents and communities are encouraged to work together to ensure compliance with the measures and maintain a safe learning environment for all.”
‘Tuck shops, vendors and traders may operate on school premises only if they comply’, says education dept
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The Gauteng department of education says tuck shops, vendors and traders may operate on school premises only if they comply with requirements or after completing verification and compliance.
Earlier this month, the department instructed all state schools to stop selling food at or around their properties until further notice.
On Tuesday, the department provided an update on the sale of food within schools in the province after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Friday concerning the deaths of children due to food-borne illnesses.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, said in line with Ramaphosa's address, compliance requirements must be adhered to by all vendors, tuck shops and traders to regulate food sales on school premises and ensure food is free from harmful substances and is properly handled and stored to prevent contamination, spoilage or the risk of causing illness.
He said the department of basic education has issued a circular on incidents of food poisoning which serves as a guiding framework for schools, vendors and school communities regarding food sales.
