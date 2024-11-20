Tuberculosis (TB) rates in SA are declining but most experts agree they are not coming down quickly enough.
With an estimated 427 cases of TB per 100,000 people, SA still ranks among the top countries in terms of TB incidence and the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that TB claimed 56,000 lives in the country last year.
According to Thembisa, the leading model of HIV and TB in SA, just under 500,000 people aged 15 and older fell ill with TB in the country in 2005. By 2023, this number had dropped to about 330,000. Despite this decline, the WHO still classifies SA as a high TB burden country.
There are at least two interesting dynamics behind these trends – the close dance of HIV and TB as well as the problem of late diagnosis.
People with HIV who have compromised immune systems are more likely to fall ill with TB. The decline in TB numbers over the past decade is driven largely by antiretroviral treatment keeping people living with HIV healthy and thereby preventing TB.
Then there is the problem of late diagnosis. In short, someone starts falling ill with TB. Their symptoms are mild, they shrug it off and get on with life. But, over time the night sweats, the coughing, and the weight loss gets worse. Eventually they go to the clinic and, if they are lucky, their TB is finally diagnosed.
The catch is that by the time the diagnosis is made, the person may have transmitted TB to as many as 15 others – estimates of this number vary and are highly context dependent. Either way, the implications of this are far reaching. Even if we somehow manage to treat everyone diagnosed with TB successfully, we will still fail to prevent most cases of TB transmission that happen prior to diagnosis.
TB decline hinges on early diagnosis: expert
Targeted universal testing model helps detect the killer disease
Image: David Sánchez-Medina Calderón/Pixabay
Tuberculosis (TB) rates in SA are declining but most experts agree they are not coming down quickly enough.
With an estimated 427 cases of TB per 100,000 people, SA still ranks among the top countries in terms of TB incidence and the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that TB claimed 56,000 lives in the country last year.
According to Thembisa, the leading model of HIV and TB in SA, just under 500,000 people aged 15 and older fell ill with TB in the country in 2005. By 2023, this number had dropped to about 330,000. Despite this decline, the WHO still classifies SA as a high TB burden country.
There are at least two interesting dynamics behind these trends – the close dance of HIV and TB as well as the problem of late diagnosis.
People with HIV who have compromised immune systems are more likely to fall ill with TB. The decline in TB numbers over the past decade is driven largely by antiretroviral treatment keeping people living with HIV healthy and thereby preventing TB.
Then there is the problem of late diagnosis. In short, someone starts falling ill with TB. Their symptoms are mild, they shrug it off and get on with life. But, over time the night sweats, the coughing, and the weight loss gets worse. Eventually they go to the clinic and, if they are lucky, their TB is finally diagnosed.
The catch is that by the time the diagnosis is made, the person may have transmitted TB to as many as 15 others – estimates of this number vary and are highly context dependent. Either way, the implications of this are far reaching. Even if we somehow manage to treat everyone diagnosed with TB successfully, we will still fail to prevent most cases of TB transmission that happen prior to diagnosis.
Image: Supplied
“Earlier identification of people in early stages of TB disease is really critical if we hope to control TB,” said prof Thomas Scriba.
According to Scriba , a TB expert at the University of Cape Town, earlier diagnosis would be better for the individual and for public health.
“Better for the individual because antibiotic treatment is more likely to be successful when the bacterial load is still relatively low and there is less lung damage than seen in more advanced or severe TB.
"Better for public health because treatment would stop transmission of the TB bacterium at an earlier stage of disease when the patient may be less infectious. This would also reduce the period of infectiousness of the patient, thus protecting those in contact with the patient,” he said.
Research, mostly conducted in SA, has shown that by looking at certain blood markers, it is possible to predict with a high degree of accuracy whether someone will develop TB symptoms in the next six months.
“There is a lot of ongoing research to advance blood biomarkers for early TB,” says Scriba, “unfortunately they are not yet ready for prime time”. Scriba led some of the studies looking into blood markers for TB.
Image: 123RF
While SA’s department of health comes in for much criticism, it has often been ahead of the curve when it comes to tackling TB. A decade ago, SA was one of the first countries to switch over to molecular TB tests and more recently it led the world in switching to safer, shorter-duration medicines to treat drug-resistant forms of TB. It is now also pushing the envelope in trying to diagnose people before they show up at clinics with TB symptoms.
The cornerstone of the new approach is called targeted universal testing – TUT for short. The revolutionary idea behind TUT is simple; identify who is at highest risk of falling ill with TB and offer them a molecular TB test whether they have symptoms or not.
In early 2021, results from a landmark study confirming that TUT increases TB detection was presented at a major scientific conference. Since then, several TUT pilot projects have been run in the country and early reports suggest that they are indeed increasing TB detection.
The department of health's Norbert Ndjeka has been vocal in his support of TUT. Earlier this year, he told Spotlight that TUT is national policy and that it has been rolled out across the country since 2022.
Figures shared by the department suggest that we are heading in the right direction. About 2.1-million people were tested for pulmonary TB in 2019. This dropped below 2-million in 2020 and 2021 (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), but then increased to 2.4-million in 2022 and 2.7-million in 2023. These increases suggest that TUT is at least partially being implemented. Over the same period, the actual number of new TB cases are thought to have been stable or declining.
There have also been several pilot projects in the past two years looking at the use of mobile X-ray technology to help screen for TB in SA.
Finally, that cutting edge research on new TB tests is being done at SA universities is a precious green shoot that should be protected and nurtured. .
Why pregnant women are excluded from TB clinical trials
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Commission continues work on lower medicine prices
Aid agency urges Johnson & Johnson to improve access to tuberculosis drug
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos