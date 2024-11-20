Limpopo deputy commissioner of police Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers has proposed reinstating the alcohol curfew during the festive season in a bid to tackle the high crime rate in the province.
Scheepers presented his plan at the Limpopo liquor affairs stakeholders engagement session, highlighting the need for stricter regulations to ensure public safety.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, he said licensed venues would close at midnight instead of 2am or 4am. He also suggested stricter noise control measures to reduce noise pollution. “As we explore this issue, we must confront a troubling reality: alcohol is the leading contributor to various crimes in Limpopo,” he said.
POLL | Should the proposed midnight curfew on alcohol sales in Limpopo be implemented?
Limpopo police propose midnight alcohol curfew for festive season
