Mabena's arrest preceded the dismissal of 18 home affairs officials who were fired for a range of offences on Tuesday.
Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber said the dismissals and disciplinary action follow the completion of mandated HR and appeals processes.
He said they were dismissed for irregular processing of birth certificates, irregular processing of passports, irregular approval of visa applications, irregular extension of asylum seeker permits, sexual harassment and irregular deactivation of files.
“The dismissal and disciplining of errant officials are the result of the further intensification of the department's clampdown on corruption, fraud, and maladministration.
“The dismissals follow a series of convictions and reflect the intensification of cooperation between the department of home affairs, the special investigating unit, and the Hawks,” said Schreiber.
“These dismissals send an unambiguous message that the days where acts of fraud and corruption are committed with impunity against home affairs are over.
“Dismissals and prosecutions are set to continue ramping up until we have squeezed crime and corruption out of the system. Where prosecutable offences have been committed, the dockets will be referred for criminal prosecution,” said Schreiber.
Schreiber said those who cheapen and defraud SA are learning the hard way that there is nowhere to hide “from a reinvigorated home affairs that is committed to upholding the rule of law and delivering dignity”.
Home affairs official out on bail for ID bribe
18 staff members fired for range of offences
A home affairs official ha s been granted bail of R3,000 on corruption charges after allegedly asking a R20,000 bribe from a Mozambican national so she could make him an ID.
The crime was discovered when a whistleblower working for the department in Mpumalanga alerted police. The official, Violet Veleleni Mabena, 57, was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday.
Hawks spokesperson for Mpumalanga Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said on October 10 2021, the Mozambican man, who has now turned state witness, received information that there was an official who could assist him in obtaining an identity document.
"The man approached the official asking for assistance and the official agreed to assist him for a fee of R20,000. The money was paid to the official," said Sekgotodi.
However, a whistle-blower informed the Hawks, said Sekgotodi.
"An investigation was instituted and finalised. A J50 warrant of arrest was authorised and executed at the suspect`s workplace," said Sekgotodi.
Hawks Maj Gen Nicholas Gerber applauded the arrest of Mabena.
"As the Hawks, we shall investigate and bring perpetrators of crime to justice, without fear and favour. Home affairs is especially vulnerable to corruption. Officials who abuse their power for personal gain will be investigated with the full might of the law," he said.
