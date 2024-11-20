News

Govt pleads with public to not disrupt spaza registration

20 November 2024 - 09:19
Koena Mashale Journalist
Police keep a watchful eye on members of Operation Dudula outside the Jabulani Civic Centre in Soweto, where spaza shops owners were registering their businesses.
Police keep a watchful eye on members of Operation Dudula outside the Jabulani Civic Centre in Soweto, where spaza shops owners were registering their businesses.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The government is appealing to members of the public to not disturb the process of registration by blocking “certain” shop owners from registering. 

This comes after the registration at Jabulani Civic Centre was marred by chaotic scenes on Monday as members of Operation Dudula barred migrant spaza shop owners from accessing the venue, claiming that the foreign nationals were stealing business from locals. 

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said they were concerned by the disruptions. 

“Government appeals to members of the public not to disturb the process of registration by blocking certain shop owners from participating in the process, this includes conducting unlawful inspections by members of the public and other unauthorised bodies. 

“We would like to emphasise that the law allows every shop owner who is a legitimate trader and who meets the legal requirements to own a business in the republic to register a business and trade,” the entity said.

GCIS said only individuals and businesses that meet the legal requirements and regulations stipulated by South African laws will be permitted to operate businesses in the country. 

“We have been inundated with enquiries and concerns from individual business owners and organised groups about the registration deadline of 21 days and requests for an extension. We urge the business community to come forward within this period and ensure that they register their businesses without delay. 

“In processing these registration applications, the government will make every effort to ensure that account is taken of every legal prescript that allows people to do business in the country,” it said. 

According to the GCIS, lawful joint inspections were ongoing across the country and led by multidisciplinary teams comprising experts and officials from various government departments, state bodies and law enforcement agencies. 

“Government welcomes the response by various stakeholders to implement the interventions to address the current outbreak of foodborne illnesses and illicit trade some of which have led to the unfortunate fatalities of children and hospitalisation of some especially in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Free State.”

SowetanLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | Deal harshly with Dudula thuggery

A group of immigrant spaza shop owners who heeded a call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to register their businesses within 21 days were met with ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Three North West children hospitalised after eating cookies

Three North West children were rushed to hospital for suspected food poisoning after eating cakes bought from a local spaza shop.
News
21 hours ago

How to register your spaza shop

Re-registering your shop under the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act involves key steps to ensure compliance
News
1 day ago

Police act to allow foreign shop owners to register

It took swift police action to stop community members who were barring foreign shop owners from registering their spazas for Ali Karar to start the ...
News
16 hours ago

Public protector wants to be part of probe into food poisoning crisis

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka wants to be part of investigations to food-borne deaths and illnesses to hold those in public office accountable.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops