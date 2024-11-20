GCIS said only individuals and businesses that meet the legal requirements and regulations stipulated by South African laws will be permitted to operate businesses in the country.
Govt pleads with public to not disrupt spaza registration
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The government is appealing to members of the public to not disturb the process of registration by blocking “certain” shop owners from registering.
This comes after the registration at Jabulani Civic Centre was marred by chaotic scenes on Monday as members of Operation Dudula barred migrant spaza shop owners from accessing the venue, claiming that the foreign nationals were stealing business from locals.
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said they were concerned by the disruptions.
“Government appeals to members of the public not to disturb the process of registration by blocking certain shop owners from participating in the process, this includes conducting unlawful inspections by members of the public and other unauthorised bodies.
“We would like to emphasise that the law allows every shop owner who is a legitimate trader and who meets the legal requirements to own a business in the republic to register a business and trade,” the entity said.
