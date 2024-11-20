Four alleged construction mafia members were arrested on Monday for disrupting operations at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital construction site in Tshwane.
According to police, the suspects face charges of extortion, assault and intimidation.
Police spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk said investigations found the suspects disrupted operations at the hospital construction site where an oncology unit is being built.
“The suspects allegedly halted construction by preventing trucks from delivering building materials. They are also accused of assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands,” Van Dyk said.
Investigations are under way to determine whether the suspects are connected to other criminal activities.
He urged the public to report extortion-related incidents on the hotline 0800 911 011.
Tshwane police district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine commended the arrests and reiterated that such crimes will be dealt with firmly to ensure critical services remain accessible to the community.
TimesLIVE
Four alleged construction mafia members arrested at George Mukhari Hospital site
They are accused of extortion, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands
Image: Gallo Images
Four alleged construction mafia members were arrested on Monday for disrupting operations at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital construction site in Tshwane.
According to police, the suspects face charges of extortion, assault and intimidation.
Police spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk said investigations found the suspects disrupted operations at the hospital construction site where an oncology unit is being built.
“The suspects allegedly halted construction by preventing trucks from delivering building materials. They are also accused of assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands,” Van Dyk said.
Investigations are under way to determine whether the suspects are connected to other criminal activities.
He urged the public to report extortion-related incidents on the hotline 0800 911 011.
Tshwane police district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine commended the arrests and reiterated that such crimes will be dealt with firmly to ensure critical services remain accessible to the community.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Extortionist Eric Thokwana denies demanding protection fees from varsity project
LISTEN | Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed
Only 7% of people nabbed for extortion convicted in the last five years – top cop
WATCH | Work disrupted for three weeks at construction site in Soweto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos