News

Four alleged construction mafia members arrested at George Mukhari Hospital site

They are accused of extortion, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands

20 November 2024 - 15:29
They are accused of disrupting operations at the building site, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands. File image.
They are accused of disrupting operations at the building site, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands. File image.
Image: Gallo Images

Four alleged construction mafia members were arrested on Monday for disrupting operations at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital construction site in Tshwane.

According to police, the suspects face charges of extortion, assault and intimidation. 

Police spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk said investigations found the suspects disrupted operations at the hospital construction site where an oncology unit is being built.

“The suspects allegedly halted construction by preventing trucks from delivering building materials. They are also accused of assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands,” Van Dyk said.

Investigations are under way to determine whether the suspects are connected to other criminal activities.

He urged the public to report extortion-related incidents on the hotline 0800 911 011.

Tshwane police district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine commended the arrests and reiterated that such crimes will be dealt with firmly to ensure critical services remain accessible to the community.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Extortionist Eric Thokwana denies demanding protection fees from varsity project

Eric Thokwana, a man accused of being at the centre of the construction mafia in the Tshwane CBD, has denied ever soliciting money from a Tshwane ...
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed

Veiled threats of violence and political sabotage, we take you inside secret meetings where a Tshwane extortionist solicits protection fees from a ...
News
1 month ago

Only 7% of people nabbed for extortion convicted in the last five years – top cop

Only seven percent of people arrested for extortion were convicted in the last five years.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Work disrupted for three weeks at construction site in Soweto

For three weeks construction workers at a site where a R35m residential block is being built in Soweto could not work because of locals who are ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter
Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine