People wanting to dispose of food are encouraged to do so responsibly or alternatively contact their local environmental office for assistance, she said.
Members of the public with health-related concerns or complaints about businesses are urged to contact her department for help via their local clinic or the city's technical operations centre on 0860-103-089.
“The environmental health department also assists shop owners to familiarise themselves with regulations and legislation and advise them how to ensure that they are compliant,” said Van der Ross.
Garden route district municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that nine shops in Mossel Bay were inspected after nine children were hospitalised after eating chips from a local spaza shop.
“Western Cape government health and wellness can confirm that Mossel Bay Hospital attended to 11 learners who were brought to the emergency centre after reportedly experiencing stomach cramps and itchy skin on November 18. The learners were thoroughly assessed by our medical team and found to be stable,” said the provincial department of health.
“They were observed to ensure their wellbeing before being discharged. A three-year-old child with the same symptoms and additional vomiting was brought to the emergency centre later in the day and kept for observation. The child has been discharged.”
Pieters said three shops were issued with prohibition notices and closed until health and hygienic requirements were met.
“Food and snacks were also detained from three shops, pending the outcome of chemical analysis. Foodstuff will be sent to the National Health Laboratory Service in Cape Town [on Wednesday] for the chemical analysis,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Expired food and sweets found dumped in Khayelitsha
Image: 123RF/rammellzee
Residents of Khayelitsha in Cape Town have demanded spaza shops in the area be closed after the discovery of expired food and sweets that had been dumped in the township.
Ward councillors Thando Pimpi and Mthwalo Mkutswana said about 10kg of sweets were discarded. Pimpi said they contacted police to remove the items and community members called for nearby spaza shops to be closed.
Community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross said generally shelf-stable goods and food would be safe to consume but their nutritional value may diminish after the sell-by date.
“Perishables and cold-chain goods should not be sold past the use-by dates,” she said.
“Where environmental health practitioners come across foodstuffs that they have reason to believe may pose a danger to health if consumed, they are mandated by law to seize/detain such goods — though such instances occur very rarely.”
People wanting to dispose of food are encouraged to do so responsibly or alternatively contact their local environmental office for assistance, she said.
Members of the public with health-related concerns or complaints about businesses are urged to contact her department for help via their local clinic or the city's technical operations centre on 0860-103-089.
“The environmental health department also assists shop owners to familiarise themselves with regulations and legislation and advise them how to ensure that they are compliant,” said Van der Ross.
Garden route district municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that nine shops in Mossel Bay were inspected after nine children were hospitalised after eating chips from a local spaza shop.
“Western Cape government health and wellness can confirm that Mossel Bay Hospital attended to 11 learners who were brought to the emergency centre after reportedly experiencing stomach cramps and itchy skin on November 18. The learners were thoroughly assessed by our medical team and found to be stable,” said the provincial department of health.
“They were observed to ensure their wellbeing before being discharged. A three-year-old child with the same symptoms and additional vomiting was brought to the emergency centre later in the day and kept for observation. The child has been discharged.”
Pieters said three shops were issued with prohibition notices and closed until health and hygienic requirements were met.
“Food and snacks were also detained from three shops, pending the outcome of chemical analysis. Foodstuff will be sent to the National Health Laboratory Service in Cape Town [on Wednesday] for the chemical analysis,” he said.
TimesLIVE
New by-laws for spaza shops
OPINION | Govt must enforce strict regulations to protect us from contaminated foods
20 people have died from food poisoning since the start of the year
Pupils fall ill, one dies, after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos