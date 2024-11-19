Three North West children were rushed to hospital for suspected food poisoning after eating cakes bought from a local spaza shop.
Provincial health spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said the children, all boys aged six, nine and 12, presented symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. They were later admitted to General De La Rey Hospital in Lichtenburg.
"The 12-year-old was subsequently admitted to the Upcoming Itsoseng District Hospital while the 6 and 9-year-olds were discharged.
"According to a report provided to our health officials, the children fell sick after eating cookies bought from a tuck shop in Boikhutso location, near Lichtenburg," said Moremi.
SowetanLIVE
Three North West children hospitalised after eating cookies
Boys aged under 13 bought the snacks from spaza shop
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Three North West children were rushed to hospital for suspected food poisoning after eating cakes bought from a local spaza shop.
Provincial health spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said the children, all boys aged six, nine and 12, presented symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. They were later admitted to General De La Rey Hospital in Lichtenburg.
"The 12-year-old was subsequently admitted to the Upcoming Itsoseng District Hospital while the 6 and 9-year-olds were discharged.
"According to a report provided to our health officials, the children fell sick after eating cookies bought from a tuck shop in Boikhutso location, near Lichtenburg," said Moremi.
SowetanLIVE
110 pupils from Katlehong taken to hospital after falling sick
41 children from Mangaung primary school fall ill after 'eating chocolate'
Public protector wants to be part of probe into food poisoning crisis
We want to obey the law - Soweto spaza owners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos