Three North West children hospitalised after eating cookies

Boys aged under 13 bought the snacks from spaza shop

19 November 2024 - 13:57
Koena Mashale Journalist
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Three North West children were rushed to hospital for suspected food poisoning after eating cakes bought from a local spaza shop.

Provincial health spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said the children, all boys aged six, nine and 12, presented symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. They were later admitted to General De La Rey Hospital in Lichtenburg.

"The 12-year-old was subsequently admitted to the Upcoming Itsoseng District Hospital while the 6 and 9-year-olds were discharged.

"According to a report provided to our health officials, the children fell sick after eating cookies bought from a tuck shop in Boikhutso location, near Lichtenburg," said Moremi.

