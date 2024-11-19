Police act to allow foreign shop owners to register

It took swift police action to stop community members who were barring foreign shop owners from registering their spazas for Ali Karar to start the process.
He had returned to the Tsakane Customer Care Centre in Brakpan, East Rand, on Tuesday to get registered after he and many other shop owners were turned away on Monday.
“I was expecting them to block us again and for me to go home not having registered but the police were on the ground when we arrived and community members with [Operation] Dudula members were shouting against us registering but the police pushed back. Myself and others were able to register,” said Karar from Somalia.
Spaza shop owners have 21 days to re-register or face closure, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday.
Karar said he had been running the shop for 12 years and has met many setbacks.
“I have always been registered but there’s always a setback when a child dies because community members either loot or force us to close up. It’s heartbreaking that children have died, and I want justice for their families. But painting all tuck shops, especially those owned by foreigners, as dangerous, is unfair.
“We follow the laws and we will follow the president’s law but 21 days is also not enough for us to get all the papers and approval. It took me two months to get my permit and verified before; 21 days is too short especially when everyone is against us,” he said.
Somalian tuck shop owner Ayaan Warsame*, who arrived at the Jabulani UBC Civic Centre in Soweto at 7am, said he was open to re-registering his business like others in the community but he was met with unexpected hostility.
“Members of Operation Dudula were already there. The moment they saw us, we were confronted and told we were foreign nationals and therefore 'illegal', despite having all our paperwork in order. We even showed them that we were legal but they wouldn’t listen to us,” said the 43-year-old man.
He said his shop has been operational for eight years and that it was registered.
“Like many others, I built it from the ground up. It’s not just a business; it’s how I support my family and contribute to this community.
“I always made sure my business was up to date with legal and health requirements. Regular inspections from the health department confirmed that I followed the regulations, but now, even with everything in order, we’re targeted."
On Monday, the registration at Jabulani Civic Centre was marred by chaotic scenes as members of Operation Dudula barred immigrant spaza shop owners from accessing the venue, claiming that the foreign nationals are stealing business from locals.
MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile said all registration forms must be submitted in 21 days and owners should not be operating during this period.
"There are different types of applications. Some require that officials visit the premises to verify details, such as specific operational requirements. They cannot just sit in the office, check a map, and approve it. They must inspect on-site, so I must admit that the process could take time,” said Maile.
Maile said they will never have enough capacity to manage all the registration forms that will come in but they will try to meet the deadline.
“We will visit all parts of our province, every ward. We may not be able to enter every property, but we will make our presence felt everywhere, like the Holy Spirit. This responsibility will not fall solely on economic development teams,” he said.
* not his real name
