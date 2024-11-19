Disabled People SA (DPSA), an organisation advocating for disability rights and inclusion, says Miss SA 2024 Mia le Roux's decision to prioritise her health demonstrates her strength, resilience and dedication to self-care.
The organisation has reaffirmed its support for Le Roux after her withdrawal from the 73rd Miss Universe pageant due to health reasons.
“We commend her for putting her wellbeing above all else and acknowledging the immense pressure that comes with representing a nation on the global stage,” said national chairperson Patrick Mahlakoane.
Le Roux withdrew from the Miss Universe competition on Friday due to health concerns.
The Miss SA organisation said the hearing-impaired beauty queen had been struggling over the past fortnight and the decision to withdraw was not easy.
“Because of her condition, Mia has been suffering from severe vertigo. Deafness affects balance. The vertigo posed a severe health risk for her further participation,” the organisation said.
DPSA has acknowledged Le Roux's groundbreaking participation as the first deaf contestant in Miss Universe history and her invaluable contributions to promoting disability awareness, empowerment and inclusion.
“Mia's legacy extends far beyond the pageant,” said Mahlakoane.
“Her tireless advocacy has inspired a nation, challenged stereotypes and paved the way for future generations of individuals with disabilities to participate in mainstream platforms.”
Mahlakoane said Le Roux's commitment to disability rights resonated deeply with DPSA's mission.
“Together, we will continue to push boundaries, challenge societal norms and create a more inclusive SA.”
TimesLIVE
‘Miss SA Mia le Roux demonstrated her dedication to self-care’, says organisation for disabled people
Image: Veli Nhlapo
