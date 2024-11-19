Millions of SA children face physical abuse – study on GBV

The report was then handed to minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who said it calls for an immediate call of action.
"The findings should serve as a source of shame, the findings and the recommendations of this study will contribute to our ongoing focus on prevention and protection for victims and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable," she said.
Chikunga also urged victims of gender violence to leave abusive relationships.
“If you can’t cope with that relationship please leave, you will find another one,” she said.
The study was aimed at determining factors associated with gender-based violence victimisation and perpetration such as gender and sexual norms and attitudes.
It focused on violence against women which included economic, emotional, sexual, and physical.
The study was collected through face-to-face interviews in more than 1,000 communities that were randomly picked where about 10,000 people were interviewed, 5,600 of them being women while 4,400 men participated.
The data was then benchmarked against Stats SA’s 2022 mid-year population.
The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, a global campaign, will kick off next week Monday.
Some of the recommendations from the HSRC report:
• Improve coordination between police, justice, social and health services for comprehensive support to GBV victims/survivors, children, individuals with disabilities and perpetrators.
• Increase access to quality GBV services for those unable to reach one-stop care centres, like Thuthuzela Care Centres.
• Improve access to GBV services, particularly in remote or marginalised areas.
• Ensure adequate provision of safe houses and/or shelters for women and children.
• Develop comprehensive, age-appropriate communication strategies to address harmful beliefs.
• Educate children about their rights, where to seek support and ensure that assistance is accessible, confidential and reliable.
• Create and integrate age-specific, evidence-based anti-violence programmes for children, young people, parents, teachers and school staff to address GBV.
• Implement accessible, child-friendly services for child survivors of GBV, ensuring equal access for boys and girls, and allocate dedicated social workers to work with schools.
• Implement early detection and empathetic responses to childhood violence and bullying to prevent future GBV.
